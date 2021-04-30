Heinz to Launch 100% Natural Plant-Based Baby Food Range in the UK

Food processing company Heinz has been producing baby food for decades. Now, it’s set to launch a plant-based range after market research showed parents weren’t satisfied with the options available.

The range, called Heinz for Baby Pulses, consists of three options — Saucy Pasta Stars with Beans & Carrot, Potato Bake with Green Beans & Sweet Garden Peas, and Risotto with Chickpeas & Pumpkin. All three options are free of added sugar and salt. They also count towards the recommended five daily servings of fruit and vegetables.

The products will launch in June, with a RRP of £0.90.

Rising demand for plant-based baby food

Heinz has increased its plant-based range in recent months, launching vegan salad cream and three varieties of vegan mayo at the start of the year. It also introduced two flavours of bean burgers.

The plant-based baby food launch is a logical next step. British vegan baby food startup Mamamade recorded a 300% increase in sales in just a few months last year, showing that there is huge demand, and plant-based infant formula brand Else Nutrition is also experiencing increasing success.

“We are so excited to be launching this new range for little ones, made with their budding taste buds and parents’ needs in mind,” Heinz for Baby Senior Brand Manager Georgina Fotopoulou told Vegan Food & Living. “At Heinz for Baby we have 90 years of experience when it comes to making baby food, and we know how important it is for parents to make sure their little ones get just the right balance of tasty and unique texture and flavour food. So we can’t wait to see what babies, toddlers and their parents think!”

