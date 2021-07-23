Hello Burger Launches in Spain Claiming to Be the Vegan Burger With the Fewest Ingredients in the World

Hello Plant Foods, specialising in the production of 100% plant-based meat, is entering the Spanish market with the Hello Burger, which according to the company is “the first fully plant-based burger made with the lowest number of ingredients in the world (only ten)”.

In a press release, the company claims that the quality of its burger “has enabled Hello Plant to get top chefs, influencers and investors interested in supporting the company.”

In a matter of just three months, the company has managed to position itself in the professional channel (restaurants, cafeterias and hotels) in more than 200 points of sale throughout Spain, and its forecasts predict that this figure will multiply exponentially in the coming months to reach some 600 points of sale by the end of the year in its first year on the market and close distributions in at least four countries.

“We offer a product of excellent gastronomic and nutritional quality that serves to reach all consumers based on respect for all food options,” explains Javier Fernández Álvarez de Carrizo, CEO and founder of Hello Plant Foods.

The Hello Plant team has achieved certain levels of quality thanks to a large investment in R&D over two and a half years, together with the work of an “elite” staff that includes gastronomic experts, advisors, nutritionists and prestigious chefs.

“The most complex thing has been to develop a high-quality product with only ten ingredients and without using unhealthy ones,” says Fernández.

