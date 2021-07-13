Heura Continues Spectacular Growth with Launch of ‘Kid Approved’ Plant-Based Nuggets

Spanish plant-based meat leader Heura has expanded its plant-based chicken line with the launch of its gluten-free Nuggets. Claiming to be good for kids, good for the planet, and good for animals, the Nuggets are available now across Spain and will roll out globally throughout Q4 2021.

“Not only are we offering a healthy food solution for children, we’re creating a more sustainable world for them” – Heura CEO Marc Coloma.

According to the brand’s research, 18% – 33% of infants and toddlers consumed no servings of vegetables throughout the day, so Heura set out to bring children closer to alternative ways of eating, helping to break their preconceptions about vegetables. Heura released a fun video to accompany the release of a panel of kids conducting a “blind” taste test, as the brand claims that its Nuggets contain 40% less ingredients than animal chicken nuggets or their plant-based competitors, along with 44% less saturated fat than their animal counterparts.

Vegan startup Heura was founded by food activists Marc Coloma and Bernat Añaños in April 2017 and has since gone from strength to strength, with over 4.000 points of sale in 16 countries around the world at present. Veganism is at the heart of the business and by the end of 2021 Heura plans to have saved more than 1.1 million lives of chickens. In a recent interview with vegconomist, Añaños told us: “We are very clear. We want to take animals out of the food chain.”

The latest product release follows a period of spectacular growth for the company, as it recently announced a €16M investment round. The new Nuggets are already available throughout Spain at Carrefour Hypermarkets, Caprabo and Uvesco, among others, with a global roll out slated for Q4 2021.

“As a mission driven company, we understand that our actions today directly impact generations to come, so kid-friendly Nuggets were a natural next-step for Heura’s portfolio of chicken products,” stated Coloma.

“The fact is, although they’re often geared towards kids, the original chicken nuggets weren’t created with the health of children in mind. They were created to (they say)”save” the poultry industry. Not only are we offering a healthy food solution for children, we’re creating a more sustainable world for them,” he added.

