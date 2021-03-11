HiP (Happiness in Plants) Oat-Based Milk Chocolate Range is the Brainchild of James Cadbury

New British brand HiP (Happiness in Plants) is an oat-based milk chocolate available in four flavours: Smooth & Creamy, Cookies NO Cream, Salted Caramel and Salty Pretzel Flavours. The dairy -free range has been created by James Cadbury, founder of luxury chocolate brand, Love Cocoa and the great-great-great grandson of Mr John Cadbury.

The HiP range is handmade and combines sustainably-grown Colombian cacao with oat milk. Each bar contains approximately 35% less sugar than the average supermarket milk chocolate bar and more cacao (41%) than them. The bars have been marketed to target the younger market segment with a modern design and 100% plastic-free packaging.

Cadbury states: “It wasn’t easy to develop a great tasting, creamy oat milk chocolate. The chocolate-making process is more complex and involves removing the gluten and dehydrating the oat milk before mixing it with the cocoa. We’ve found that current dairy-free chocolate doesn’t compare to a traditional milk chocolate bar, with bland flavours and even blander packaging, but we think we’ve created a winning combination that both vegans and flexitarians will love!”

The bars are available at hipchocolate.com, Selfridges and Holland & Barrett.

