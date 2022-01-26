Honeycomb Without the Bee! James Cadbury’s H!P Launches Oat-Based Salted Honeycomb Bar

H!P (Happiness in Plants) has added the H!P Salted Honeycomb Bar to its oat milk chocolate line-up. The “Crunchie-esque” bar features an innovative vegan honeycomb and the brand’s signature dairy-free milk chocolate.

H!P is the brainchild of James Cadbury, great-great-great-grandson of John Cadbury, who said to vegconomist today: “Fact. The honeycomb inside our Salted Honeycomb doesn’t actually contain honey! We’ve created honeycomb from melted sugar, which is then mixed with bicarbonate of soda to help it ‘fizz up’ and create the delicious crunchy pieces you’ll find inside the bar, making it completely vegan friendly.”

Vegan milk chocolate

H!P has sold over 1 million bars since launching in March 2021, having unlocked the secret to creamy, plant-based milk chocolate. The UK brand currently offers four oat-based milk chocolate flavors: Smooth & Creamy, Cookies NO Cream, Salted Caramel and Salty Pretzel, all featuring 100% plastic-free packaging.

The range is available in Ocado, Booth’s, and via Getir, while a new distribution deal has recently been signed to bring the brand to the Benelux region.

“The team and I are excited to be bringing out a new variant, which will hopefully appeal to H!P devotees and bring in a raft of new fans too,” added Cadbury.