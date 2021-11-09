Hooray Foods’ Plant-Based Bacon Arrives in Canada

San Francisco’s Hooray Foods, announces its debut in the Canadian market. Its plant-based bacon product, which first launched on World Vegan Day last year, is now available in 180 Sobeys Inc stores including Sobeys, Safeway and Thrifty Foods locations across Ontario and British Columbia.

The company, founded in 2019 by Sri Artham, previously VP of Consumer Packaged Goods at Fair Trade USA, raised $2 million in seed financing this June to scale production capacity to meet demand from retailers and in response to market changes such as Proposition 12 in California. Early investors include Stray Dog Capital which led Hooray’s seed round in June 2020.

Hooray Foods’ USP is its original way to encapsulate fat which allows it to replicate the unique taste and texture of bacon. The flavor profile features a mix of umami, salty and smoky with a hint of sweetness created with coconut oil, rice flour, tapioca starch, liquid smoke, umami seasoning (shiitake mushrooms, salt, mushroom extract, calcium carbonate), maple syrup, salt and beet juice concentrate.

“We’ve experienced rapid growth in the U.S. since our launch a year ago. People who love bacon, love Hooray,” says the Canadian-born founder Sri Artham, “As a Canadian, I’m beyond excited to ‘bring home the bacon’ and offer Canadian shoppers a unique and delicious meat alternative. Sobeys Inc. is a perfect partner in this as they’ve been at the forefront of providing customers with innovative plant-based options.”

“At Sobeys Inc., we are passionate about providing our customers with a fulsome shopping experience by continuing to introduce new and innovative products like Hooray Foods bacon-flavoured strips,” said Rob Mikulec, Director of Merchandising, Plant Based, Seafood, Deli & HMR. “We are so proud to be the first retailer to bring this product to Canadian tables and look forward to seeing the unique and delicious ways our customers add it to their breakfast meals, side dishes and festive appetizers!”

To find the nearest Sobeys, Thrifty Foods and Safeway location carrying Hooray Foods in Canada, visit hoorayfoods.ca/baconlocator.

Share article: share

share

share

email