Hugely Popular Mexican Snack Chocke-Obleas Rolls Out Across USA

Having noticed the snack’s enormous popularity and its potential in the USA, multinational food company Sigma Alimentos has launched amaranth-based snack Chocke Obleas (translates to Choco Wafers) into Hispanic grocers across San Jose, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Houston and South Texas, with more US locations set to follow.

The product is not intentionally listed or advertised as vegan, and appears to be an “accidentally vegan” product; indeed we had to double and triple-check but the website does state, in relatively small print, the word vegan on its ingredients page. Perhaps the brand is missing a trick here, or perhaps it is purposely not pushing for a vegan label in order to avoid being marginalised. It does, however, make clear that it is a keto-friendly snack.

Chocke-Obleas launched in Mexico in 2015 and is the keystone brand of Golmex Foods, one of a significant portfolio belonging to Sigma along with categories including packaged meats, dairy and frozen foods. The snack consists of wheat and amaranth wafers covered with popped amaranth, a superfood ancient grain and a legacy crop in Mexico, with a chocolate filling of 70% cocoa, an ingredient prized by the ancient Mayans.

“There’s nothing like Chocke-Obleas on American shelves today. It’s not just another cookie, cracker, bar or snack,” says Juan Carlos Duran Soriano, Founder and CEO of Golmex, the producer of Chocke-Obleas. “It truly is something different, and we are excited to translate it’s success here in Mexico to stores in the States.”

“American consumers are hungry for foods that are fun to eat, but also nutritious. They want great taste and a unique high-quality experience. Chocke-Obleas checks all the boxes—it’s a snack they can feel good eating and sharing with their families,” says Oscar Villarreal, DVP of National Accounts Hispanic Brands for Sigma US.