Hungry Planet Launches “Game-Changing Plant-Based Meats” at Sprouts Farmers Market

US alt-meat brand Hungry Planet was founded to address the huge environmental impact of animal agriculture, as well as the health problems associated with a diet high in animal products.

Hungry Planet’s aim is to make meat alternatives that are an easy, direct swap for conventional meat, while also being highly nutritious. It has developed what it claims is “the most authentic and complete range of plant-based meats available in the world”, currently featuring:

Beef: Ground, steak, and burger patties.

Ground, steak, and burger patties. Chicken: Ground, grilled strips, grilled and diced chunks, crispy fried fillets, chipotle patty, and a chicken piccata meal.

Ground, grilled strips, grilled and diced chunks, crispy fried fillets, chipotle patty, and a chicken piccata meal. Italian sausage: Ground, meatballs, pre-cooked crumble, and an Italian sausage and pepper meal.

Ground, meatballs, pre-cooked crumble, and an Italian sausage and pepper meal. Crab: Crab cakes.

Crab cakes. Pork: Ground, pork gyoza, and Thai meatballs.

The company has been rapidly expanding across the US, and its latest launch is at Sprouts Farmers Market. Six products — the Beef Patties, Grilled Chicken Strips, Crispy & Fried Chicken, Pork Thai Meatballs, Pork Gyoza, and Italian Sausage Crumble — will be available at 362 Sprouts stores nationwide.

At the beginning of this year, Hungry Planet announced a partnership with Post Holdings to distribute its products across the US via foodservice, restaurants, grocery stores, and e-commerce. In April, it raised $25 million in its Series A funding round, and its philanthropic arm has provided over a million meals to US high schools.

“By delivering superior meats with industry-leading taste, health, and variety, we are providing customers authentically great food, and are developing a very loyal following,” said Todd Boyman, CEO and co-founder of Hungry Planet. “Our national launch into Sprouts increases points of distribution to serve shoppers hungry for more.”

Share article: share

share

share

email