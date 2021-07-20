Hyper-Local Urban Ag Pioneer Gotham Greens Debuts Vegan Dressings and Fights Hunger in New York

Sustainable urban agriculture pioneer Gotham Greens is expanding its fresh foods line to include two new plant-based, dairy-free salad dressings. Celebrating the launch of its Vegan Ranch and Vegan Caesar, the mission-driven business will also be donating profits to hunger relief efforts throughout its birthplace of New York City.

Producing hyper-local, greenhouse-grown salad greens and herbs, Gotham Greens optimizes urban space like rooftops to promote a more sustainable food system. The brand uses fewer natural resources and reduces food waste by eliminating long transportation time and extending the shelf life of its salad greens. Utilizing hydroponic systems in 100% renewable energy greenhouses, Gotham Greens claims its indoor farms use 95% less water and 97% less land than conventional farming.

Founded in 2009 by Viraj Puri and Eric Haley, Gotham Green operates a national network of greenhouses across nine facilities in New York City, Chicago, Providence, R.I., Denver, Baltimore, and Northern California. It delivers its locally grown produce, dressings, dips, and cooking sauces to grocery retailers, restaurants, and foodservice providers.

Fighting Hunger in NYC

In conjunction with the launch of its new vegan dressings, Gotham Greens has partnered with New York City and Jersey City pizza shops Pizza Loves Emily, Paulie Gee’s, and Razza for limited edition pizzas during the month of August. 20% of proceeds from each pizza sold will be donated to Slice Out Hunger, an NYC-based nonprofit that fights food insecurity through pizza-related events and campaigns.

“We know and love that consumers are increasingly gravitating toward more plant-based diets for the sake of their health and the environment. From day one, we set out to reimagine a greener food system — one that is committed to environmental impact and changing the way people think about growing and eating greens. We couldn’t be more excited to continue on this mission with cleaner, greener versions of two of the most iconic and nostalgic American favorites: ranch and Caesar,” stated Viraj Puri, Co-Founder and CEO of Gotham Greens.

The new dressings are available at all Sprouts Farmers Market nationwide beginning July 20.

