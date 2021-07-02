Ilchester to Launch Vegan Blue and Vegan Melting Mature in Response to Overwhelming Demand

English dairy producer Ilchester announces it is to launch Ilchester Vegan Blue and Ilchester Vegan Melting Mature as standalone, permanent products in 200g blocks due to “overwhelming” customer demand. The company reports that total sales of its Applewood Vegan are worth £4.2 million, and in the latest 52-week period, sales have grown by 301% in the last year.

The news comes following the company’s success last Christmas when the products were featured in a Vegan Festive Selection which was described by The Vegan Society as “the most talked about vegan cheeze selection of 2020”.

The Ilchester Vegan Blue Cheeze will feature unique blue spirulina veins to mimic the look of blue cheese and reportedly will offer the same creamy texture and sharp and salty taste of the original, and the Ilchester Vegan Melting Mature will according to the company offer the same “meltability factor” as dairy cheddar cheese.

Both products are free from dairy, lactose, soy, gluten, cholesterol and palm oil and are fortified with vitamin B12 and calcium, and will be available to buy from 319 Tesco across the UK and online from 5 July in 200g formats at £3 and £2.30 respectively.

Lisa Harrison, Brand Manager for Ilchester®, said: “We were also overwhelmed by customers asking us if we were going to launch the Ilchester® Vegan Blue and the Ilchester® Vegan Melting Mature as standalone cheezes this year, which prompted us to look at how viable an option this was, and of course to find a supermarket to list them, so we were thrilled when Tesco wanted to come on board.

“We know that the demand is there and that vegans, vegetarians and flexitarians alike are looking for healthier and tasty alternatives to dairy cheeses. Total Sales of Applewood® Vegan are worth £4.2 million, and in the latest 52-week period, sales have grown by 301% on the last year,*** so we are confident that applying our winning formula to our two new cheezes will create more award-winning cheezes from the Norseland portfolio.”

