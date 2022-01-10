Finnish Brand Ilo Launches “Category First” Clean-Label Cashew Puddings

Finnish alt-dairy brand Ilo, best known for its vegan cheeses, has introduced a new line of creamy cashew puddings. Jokilaakson Juusto Ltd, which owns the brand, says the clean-label products are a first for the plant-based pudding category.

The cashew puddings are available in two flavours — Chocolate and Salted Caramel. They contain minimal ingredients and are free of artificial flavours and preservatives.

“Our mission is to realize the full potential of plant–based food, and all of our innovation is based on this principle,” said Esa Luomanperä, CEO and founder of Jokilaakson Juusto.

Cashews in plant-based products

Due to their creamy texture, cashews are increasingly being used in dairy-free products — they are particularly well-suited to vegan cheeses and yogurts. The nuts are also used in preprepared foods such as plant-based mac and cheese.

Cashew milk is also rising in popularity, with the market expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.18% to reach $268 million by 2024. One company, Hawaii’s Cajú Love, has even used upcycled cashew fruits to make plant-based meats.

“Everything we consume directly affects our health and the health of our planet. Cashew fruit meat is an extremely nutritious food for a healthy lifestyle and one of the most sustainable food options,” said Cajú Love co-founder Alana Lima.