Impossible Foods Launches Impossible Meatballs Into Brand New Walmart Vegan Zone

Impossible Foods today debuts Impossible Meatballs Made From Plants, marking its third retail launch in four months, following the Impossible Sausage and Impossible Chicken Nuggets. The new product will be stocked in a dedicated plant-based section in Walmart which the retailer is now introducing, with the meatballs rolling out into more than 3,000 stores.

The meatballs are created from a mixture of Impossible Burger and Impossible Sausage with a savory homestyle meatball seasoning blend, and are sold pre-formed and fully cooked in a resealable freezer bag to be reheated in the oven, microwave, stovetop or air fryer, priced at $6.48 per pack.

“We’re innovating faster than ever and developing our products with qualities that matter most to consumers, including everything from taste to convenience,” said Ravi Thakkar, Impossible Foods’ vice president of product and commercialization. “Impossible Meatballs are the latest example of that — giving people a simple, delicious, and sustainable alternative to a family classic.”

Impossible Meatballs are available at Walmart stores starting this month and coming to additional retailers later this year.

Share article: share

share

share

email