Indian Startup Vegolution Launches Ready-to-Cook Tempeh in Bengaluru

Indian startup Vegolution has launched a tempeh range called “Hello Tempayy” in Begaluru. There are four varieties in the range — Natural, Simply Sriracha, Peppery Szechuan Chilli, and Spiced Tawa Masala.

Vegolution was inspired to create Hello Tempayy after market research showed that many Indian vegetarians want more variety in their diets. Respondents highlighted that many of the options currently available aren’t nutritious enough and don’t fit their desired taste profile.

Hello Tempayy is fortified with vitamin B12 and iron, nutrients that many Indians are deficient in. It’s also free of preservatives and made with non-GMO soybeans. Vegolution says it is ideal for use in curries, stir-fries, kebabs, rolls, and more.

The tempeh is manufactured at a dedicated facility in Bengaluru and is priced between ₹130 and ₹150 ($1.79 and $2.06) for a 200g pack. Customers can buy the products from the Hello Tempayy website and select e-commerce platforms.

Alt-protein products like tempeh are rising in popularity in India. Recently, Dutch company Schouten Europe introduced Tempeh Today, an innovative method of producing tempeh, to Bangalore. And there has been a huge surge in launches of meat and dairy alternatives across India, as plant-based eating continues to grow in the country.

“Vegolution’s Hello Tempayy will offer vegetarians, fitness enthusiasts, and people who want to make conscious food choices a range of products suitable across meals and cuisines,” said Siddharth Ramasubramanian, Founder and CEO of Vegolution. “More importantly, it will bring flavours and textures that fit the Indian taste profile. We are focused on encouraging people from all walks of life to build a healthy and enthusiastic relationship with food.”

