India’s BlueTribe Launches Vegan Dishes in the Cities Famous For Chicken Tikka, Butter Chicken & Mutton Champ

India’s BlueTribe is set to launch plant-based Chicken Keema and Chicken Nuggets in Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali, the cities renowned for the famous Indian dishes Chicken Tikka, Butter Chicken and Mutton Champ. After the current launch, the company is due to launch pea protein-based Chicken & Pork Sausages.



Co-founders Sandeep Singh and Nikki Arora Singh set out to offer an alternative for meat in India’s food supply chain, with the shared mission of revolutionising how India eats its meat. The company’s team is committed to research and innovation to create plant-based meat products which resemble animal meat, while also positively impacting the planet.

Blue Tribe reports that it has already made a difference amongst non-vegetarian consumers wanting to make a lifestyle change in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi, Chennai, Kolkata and now Chandigarh. It is further planning to expand its reach in Indore and other cities of India.

Co-founder Sandeep Singh, said, “We are thrilled to launch our plant-based meat products in the cities known for delectable non-vegetarian cuisines containing wholesome protein, vitamins and other nutrients. This is sort of a true test for us, if we can encourage meat lovers in Chandigarh and surrounding areas, it will take us one step closer to our ultimate goal of reviving and rejuvenating mother Earth.

“It is extremely important to understand that we are in no way asking people to stop eating non-vegetarian food. As of now, the overabundance of meat production in the world is dangerously contributing to the rapid emission of the greenhouse gases in the environment. We simply want to offer an alternate plant-based meat product so that the excess meat production can be reduced and nature can take a breath of fresh air.”

Consumers can order the new products through Blue Tribe’s official website www.bluetribefoods.com.

Share article: share

share

share

email