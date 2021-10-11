InnovoPro Launches “First Ever” Texturized Vegetable Protein Made From Chickpeas

Israeli foodtech company InnovoPro has launched what it claims is the first ever texturized vegetable protein (TVP) made from chickpeas. TVP is used as a base for making meat alternatives such as burgers, nuggets, and sausages.

The TVP will debut at SupplySide West Conference in Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas from October 25-28. Attendees will be offered tastings of meat alternatives made with the product.

In an interview with vegconomist, InnovoPro CEO Taly Nechushtan explained that chickpea protein is ideal for use in clean-label products as it has a very neutral taste and colour. It is also a high-quality, easily digestible protein.

InnovoPro says the new TVP will allow food manufacturers to reduce the number of ingredients required in meat alternatives while maintaining a high-quality taste and texture.

As chickpeas continue to trend, InnovoPro is growing fast. Last year, the company raised $18 million in funding and partnered with Givaudan to improve the taste of alt-meat and alt-dairy products. It also collaborated with Migros to launch the world’s first chickpea yogurt.

“The launch of Innovopro’s TVP is a game-changing innovation for the fast-growing meat analogue market because it allows companies to create consumer-favorite foods, clean labeled, with a great-tasting, nutritious superfood ingredient that is rich in protein and has desirable amino acids combination,” said Nechushtan. “This product is also sustainable and better for the environment than previous meat alternatives, which is why we’re proud and thrilled to share this exciting new venture with our consumers.”

