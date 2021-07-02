Ireland’s Red Meat Giant ABP Launches Pea-Based Duck, Lamb, Pork & Beef Under New Dopsu Brand

Irish meat producer ABP has launched a new retail plant-based brand named Dopsu, a portmanteau of ‘doppelgänger’ and ‘substitute’. The portfolio consisting of frozen No-Beef Pieces, No-Chicken Pieces, No-Duck Pieces, No-Lamb Pieces and No-Pork Pieces, is aimed towards flexitarians and will be listed from July onwards in both supermarket and online channels in the UK.



“The launch of a meat substitute brand complements our core business, beef“

ABP first entered the meat-free category in 2011. This May, ABP Food Group made a deal with UK agri-food business Fane Valley Co-op to acquire the remaining 50% holding in its red meat business, which included Linden Foods, a Northern Ireland market leader in processed red meat.

Bob Carnell, Chief Executive Officer of ABP UK, said: “With research showing the meat-free category has doubled in size over the past five years, we recognise the need to respond to consumer demand in the sector. The product has already been very well received in the foodservice sector and we hope to build on that success in retail.

“The launch of a meat substitute brand complements our core business, beef, and provides a choice for flexitarian consumers who are being driven by health, convenience and environmental considerations,” he said.

