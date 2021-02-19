Itsu Launches Vegan Protein Cup Noodles Into Sainsbury’s

Itsu, an Asian-inspired healthy eating brand, has launched a new line of vegan protein noodle dishes that will be available at Sainsbury’s in the UK and on Amazon from this month. The soya bean noodles, with a handmade miso-based broth produced in Japan, offer over 20 grams of protein per serving and are available in three Asian flavours.

The three flavours available are:

Super Sesame : a vegan miso-based broth with a blend of nutty sesame seeds, herbs and spices

: a vegan miso-based broth with a blend of nutty sesame seeds, herbs and spices Crackin’ Curry : a miso-based vegan broth with a blend of Japanese curry spices.

: a miso-based vegan broth with a blend of Japanese curry spices. Mega Miso: a vegan miso-based broth with a blend of spices and a hint of chilli.

The handmade miso-based broth complements itsu’s existing range of popular noodle dishes and is made by Yoshihiro, a renowned master of Japanese cuisine. The broth contains no artificial colours, preservatives, flavours or added MSG, has less than 212 calories and 6 g of fat per cup.

Share article: share

share

share

email