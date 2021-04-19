Jada Pinkett Smith Launches “First Ever” Plastic-Free Personal Care Brand Hey Humans

American actress and screenwriter Jada Pinkett Smith has co-founded an eco-friendly personal care company called Hey Humans. It claims to be the first plastic-free brand of its kind.

Hey Humans’ packaging is made with paper and aluminium and designed to be 99% recyclable or 100% biodegradable. The company says all its products are naturally derived, cruelty-free, and vegan.

Currently, there are four product categories — deodorant, body wash, body lotion, and toothpaste — with both fluoride and fluoride-free versions of the latter available. All products are free of potentially harmful substances such as parabens, aluminium, and sulphates.

There is a growing trend towards vegan and eco-friendly personal care products worldwide. Australian vegan beauty brand Nohbo has created plastic-free personal care pods, and even discount supermarket Lidl launched a vegan toiletries range in the UK last year. Several celebrities have also recently created vegan skincare lines, such as Pharrell Willimas’ Humanrace, Rihanna’s Fenty Skin, and Kylie Jenner’s KylieSkin.

Hey Humans’ products are now available at Target stores across the US, affordably priced at $3.99-$5.99.

“We’re focused on putting ‘care’ back in personal care by responsibly and conscientiously protecting the environment and the health of all humans — and making our products accessible to all,” the company says on its website.

