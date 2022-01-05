    • KFC Brings Back Vegan Burger Permanently by Popular Demand 

    January 4, 2022
    Categories
    Products & Launches
    KFC Vegan Burger
    ©KFC
    Voiced by Amazon Polly

    Fast-food giant KFC is returning its Original Recipe Vegan Burger to restaurants across the UK due to its popularity. KFC is making the award-winning plant-based chicken burger a permanent fixture on the menu as of today. 

    Aimed at the growing flexitarian market, the Original Recipe Vegan Chicken Burger features a plant-based Quorn fillet with the chain’s famed coating and vegan mayo. The burger is priced from £3.99 in restaurants and via delivery.  

    KFC vegan
    ©KFC

    Originally launched back in June 2019, the first KFC vegan burger made by Quorn completely sold out across trial locations in the UK, reportedly selling 500% more than average menu launches. In 2021, the president of KFC in the US confirmed that the global chain is developing plant-based versions of its trademark tenderloin and strip offerings. 

     

    Share article:

    • Latest News

  • The vegconomist-newsletter:
    information for decision-makers

    Subscribe for the vegconomist-newsletter and regularly
    receive the most important news from the vegan business world.

    Invalid email address