Krispy Kreme Ireland Introduces Three New Vegan Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme is kicking off 2022 with a new assortment of vegan doughnuts for consumers in Ireland.

The new range consists of Fudge Brownie Bliss, Caramel Choc Delight and Apple Custard Crumble, which will be available to purchase in Swords Pavilion, Blanchardstown, The Rocket at Dundrum Town Centre, at any Krispy Kreme cabinet in Tesco and Circle K, or via delivery partners including Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Just Eat.

Fudge Brownie Bliss (€ 3.05) – with a rich chocolatey filling and topped with brownie pieces

– with a rich chocolatey filling and topped with brownie pieces Caramel Choc Delight (€ 3.05) – which contains both Belgian chocolate and indulgent caramel fillings, topped with caramel icing and a chocolatey icing drizzle

– which contains both Belgian chocolate and indulgent caramel fillings, topped with caramel icing and a chocolatey icing drizzle Apple Custard Crumble (€ 3.05) – filled with smooth custard and apple then topped with a golden cinnamon crumble

Louise Direito, Krispy Kreme UK and Ireland’s Head of Innovation said: “We are really excited to bring this range to customers and spread a little joy in January and are confident it delivers on the irresistible taste we are known and loved for whilst being accessible to a broader network of customers.”

Ericka Durgahee, Marketing Manager at The Vegan Society, said “The Vegan Trademark team are thrilled to see Krispy Kreme expanding their vegan options and making them available across the country. They’ve gone the extra mile to verify their vegan claims with the gold standard in vegan labelling. Those looking for a fresh and tasty doughnut can have peace of mind that no animal ingredients have been used in their creation.”