La Taula Launches New Range of Artisanal Vegan Cream Cheeses in Hong Kong

La Taula, a Hong Kong company producing artisanal vegan cheeses and desserts, has announced it is launching a new range of cream cheeses. The flavours include Smoked Truffle Pepper, Seaweed Truffle, and Szechuan Chilli.

All La Taula’s cheeses are gluten-free and delivered in environmentally friendly reusable and returnable ceramic dishes. Customers get a discount on their next order when they return their dishes, and the company has also partnered with soy-based candle maker Candle Up to encourage customers to reuse their dishes as candle holders.

La Taula says its most popular product to date is its Sriracha Cheese, which it describes as “smooth, creamy, and tangy with a spicy punch”. It also offers four vegan desserts — Banana Cake, Carrot Cake, Strawberry Cheesecake, and Chocolate Orange Crunch Cake.

Plant-based in Hong Kong

A study last year found that as many as 83% of Hong Kong citizens were planning to reduce their meat consumption. Plant-based eating continues to take off in the region, with Deliveroo last year reporting that it had seen plant-based options there surge by 104% since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Having recently switched to a gluten, dairy, and sugar-free diet, I have found it difficult to source compliant, store-bought products in Hong Kong,” said a La Taula customer. “La Taula’s vegan cream cheese has been a game-changer and is a regular feature now at our dinner parties.”

