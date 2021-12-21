NotCo Hints at Launch of NotChicken and NotSalmon

NotCo has hinted that the launch of NotChicken, its plant-based chicken alternative, may not be far away. “Things are coming, and tremendous things,” the brand posted on social media, accompanied by an image of a chicken with a line through it.

NotCo first announced it was developing NotChicken after a successful funding round over the summer. Speaking to Bloomberg at the time of the raise, the Chilean company also revealed that plant-based salmon is next on the list.

The new launch will mark the latest in a long line of milestones for NotCo. Here, we take a look at some of the company’s biggest successes over the past two years.

“Consumers believe that switching to plant-based means you have to make sacrifices,” CEO Matias Muchnick told vegconomist. “We wanted to create a product that eliminates the need for consumers to make a trade-off. Five years ago, we set out on this journey and have since become the fastest-growing food tech brand in Latin America.”