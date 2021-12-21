NotCo Hints at Launch of NotChicken and NotSalmon

|
NotCo has hinted that the launch of NotChicken, its plant-based chicken alternative, may not be far away. “Things are coming, and tremendous things,” the brand posted on social media, accompanied by an image of a chicken with a line through it.
NotCo first announced it was developing NotChicken after a successful funding round over the summer. Speaking to Bloomberg at the time of the raise, the Chilean company also revealed that plant-based salmon is next on the list.
The new launch will mark the latest in a long line of milestones for NotCo. Here, we take a look at some of the company’s biggest successes over the past two years.
- September 2021: NotMilk launches at Stop & Shop, the largest retailer in the Northeast of the USA.
- August 2021: The NotBurger becomes available at Burger King in Paraguay and Argentina’s largest fast-food chain Mostaza.
- July 2021: NotCo secures a huge $235 million in funding from investors including Lewis Hamilton and Roger Federer. The company becomes a unicorn (a company valued at over $1 billion), the first in Chile to achieve this status.
- June 2021: NotCo wins the Roquette Innovation Challenge at the Future Food-Tech Summit.
- March 2021: NotCo receives a patent in the US and launches its plant-based mayonnaise, NotMayo.
- November 2020: NotMilk launches in the US.
- October 2020: The NotBurger launches for retail in Brazil.
- September 2020: NotCo raises $85 million in its Series C funding round.
- February 2020: Papa John’s launches a pizza made with NotMeat in Chile.
“Consumers believe that switching to plant-based means you have to make sacrifices,” CEO Matias Muchnick told vegconomist. “We wanted to create a product that eliminates the need for consumers to make a trade-off. Five years ago, we set out on this journey and have since become the fastest-growing food tech brand in Latin America.”