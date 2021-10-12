Leading Fish Company Karavela Launches ‘Fish Peas’ Range of Plant-Based Canned Seafood

Karavela, one of Europe’s largest producers of canned fish, has presented a plant-based canned seafood product range under a new brand; Fish Peas. Developed from the highly sustainable yellow pea, the new range has been unveiled at the ongoing Anuga global trade fair.

“With the launch of our vegan products, we plan to become trendsetters in the plant-based fish product market”

The Fish Peas plant-based range will come in three product types: salads, spreads, and flakes, and have been developed following more than a year of in-depth market research and investments of around €2.5 million. One of the Fish Peas products; Fishly Italiano Salad, has already been recognized as Top Innovation 2021 at the Anuga taste innovation show.

With €66.3 million turnover in 2020, Latvia-based Karavela is one the largest producers of canned fish and preserves in Europe, and becomes just the latest in a long list of global fish companies moving into alt seafood. As overfishing, environmental destruction, and climate change take their toll on the oceans, seafood companies are increasingly diversifying into alt protein, most notably Thai Union and Century Pacific Food.

“Currently, there is a lack of understanding about how plant-based seafood products should taste. We are planning to change that, combining our extensive experience as a canned fish producer with sustainable innovation in the realm of plant-based ingredients. With the launch of our vegan products, we plan to become trendsetters in the plant-based fish product market leading the way for other brands that want to create new vegan products and tastes”, explained Andris Bite, CEO of Karavela.

