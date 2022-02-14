India’s Agromatic Foods Enters Alt-Meat Sector With New Brand Letz Vez

Indian foodtech company and spice brand Agromatic Foods has entered the alt-protein sector with Letz Vez, a new range of plant-based meats.

The initial range consists of six products — Kebabz, Keemah, Nuggetz, Pattiez, Popz, and Sausez. All are produced using high-moisture extrusion for an authentic texture.



Agromatic said it took years of R&D to develop the meat alternatives, which are all suitable for vegans. The products are sold frozen, retailing at between INR350 and INR 595, and customers in Bengaluru can now buy them from the Letz Vez website.

A “revolutionary” idea

“It struck us that this product segment could actually help non-vegetarians and flexitarians to quit meat. The idea felt revolutionary because through one product, we had the power to not only help people make ethical and healthier food choices, but also protect the environment – all without compromising on taste!” said Vishal Baid Jain, Managing Director of Agromatic Foods.

He added, “Through Letz Vez, we want to cater to consumers looking for tastier and healthier protein-rich products. Considering that a large chunk of Indian population is vegetarian, we want to widen their options by offering them a delicious range of innovative products.”

Alt-protein in India

The Indian alt-protein market is beginning to take off, with Kerry Southwest Asia recently reporting a “huge paradigm shift” towards plant-based meat in the country. One of India’s largest conglomerates, ITC, announced last month that it would be launching alt-meat products, while a recent study indicates that cultivated meat has “immense potential” to transform the Indian food system.

“Smart protein and plant-based meats are a generational opportunity to align planetary health stewardship, public health resilience, and economic growth,” said Varun Deshpande, Managing Director at GFI India.