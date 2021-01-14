Lewis Hamilton’s Neat Burger Launches Vegan ‘Filet-no-Fish’ to Rival McDonald’s

Lewis Hamilton‘s UK-based vegan restaurant Neat Burger today launches the Filet-no-Fish burger, which the chain claims is the first plant-based fish burger in a UK fast-food chain. To mark the launch of the Filet-no-Fish burger, Neat Burger is offering 20% off for today only, through Deliveroo. List of available areas below.

Neat Burger says that the vegan fish burger closely mimics the texture of the incumbent market leader, while way surpassing it in taste and environmental credentials. Filet-no-Fish burger is cooked in crispy breadcrumbs on a soft, flour bun, served with tartare sauce and fresh lettuce. It comes with or without cheese.

The patty, created by Jack & Bry, the UK’s leading jackfruit meat producer, is available as part of the Filet-no-Fish burger, or the Filet-No-Fish bowl. Jackfruit is an ingredient which has exploded in popularity in recent years and is a highly adaptable, flavour-hugging ingredient with a meat-like texture.

Zack Bishti, Co-Founder of Neat Burger said: “A lot has changed since the Fillet-o-Fish launched in 1962 and formed the fish burger scene we see today – with man first landing on the moon, colour TV, creation of the internet and smartphones – but fish burgers have remained the same. Neat Burger thought it was about time for a change, giving consumers a tasty fish-alternative!”

Neat Burger restaurants can be found in Oxford Circus, Camden & Soho

Neat Burger delivers to the following areas through Deliveroo

Balham Battersea Belgravia Bethnal Green Brixton Camden Canary Wharf Chalk Farm Chelsea City of London Clapham Clerkenwell Covent Garden Dalston Farringdon Hackney Hackney Wick Islington Kennington Kentish Town Marylebone Mayfair Mile End Paddington Regents Park Shoreditch South Kensington St Johns Wood Streatham Swiss Cottage Vauxhall Victoria Whitechapel



