LIVEKINDLY’s Like Chick’n Wings Launch in Over 3,600 US Walmart Stores

LIVEKINDLY Collective announces plant-based Like Chick’n Wings are now available at US Walmart locations nationwide.

Created by LikeMeat, a Collective food brand, the wings are debuting at the world’s largest retailer just ahead of the Superbowl – the primetime football event where Americans traditionally consume massive quantities of party food and chicken wings.

LikeMeat’s vegan Chick’n Wings feature a crispy coating and boneless, meaty texture that offer the same satisfaction as conventional wings, the company says. Sold in one-pound Family Packs in Walmart’s freezer aisle, the gluten-free and non-GMO wings also include a pouch of vegan buffalo sauce for tossing and dipping.

The future of chicken wings

Seeking to offer an alternative viewpoint on Superbowl chicken wings consumption, Compassion in World Farming reported last week that 160 million plant-based wings would be eaten during this year’s game. The organization based its calculations on the rise in flexitarian consumer habits and the percentage of self-identified vegans and vegetarians.

The Walmart launch marks the latest expansion for Like Chick’n Wings, which also recently debuted in Sprouts Farmers Markets and Sam’s Club stores. With vastly increased accessibility, the Collective estimates close to 10 million Like Chick-n Wings will be consumed during Superbowl festivities this year.

“LIVEKINDLY Collective is all about the joy of plant-based living,” says Emily Klooster, VP of Marketing LikeMeat at LIVEKINDLY Collective. “We’re so excited to be partnering with Walmart; we’re in it to wing it! And the timing couldn’t be better for us. During last year’s big game, nearly 1.4 billion wings were consumed. We want to enlist Americans this year to make their game-day snacking plant-based without compromising on flavor—and having our delicious, party-ready Like Chick’n Wings available at a major retailer nationwide is the best way to accomplish our goal. It’s a wing-wing situation.”