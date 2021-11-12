LikeMeat Launches Chick’n Wings in Sprouts Locations Across the US

Plant-based brand LikeMeat, a LIVEKINDLY Collective brand, is launching Like Chick’n Wings in the US. Consumers can find the product in the freezer aisle at Sprouts locations across the US starting November 22nd.

The new alt chicken offering provides a tender and juicy vegan alternative according to the brand, which crackles when it cooks and arrives just in time for football season. Featuring 11 grams of plant protein per serving, the vegan wings are non-GMO and are packaged with Buffalo sauce for easy preparation.

LIVEKINDLY Collective acquired the LikeMeat brand in September 2020, with LikeMeat products hitting shelves in US stores soon after. LIVEKINDLY Collective has acquired several plant-based brands into its portfolio and recently added The Dutch Weed Burger and two flagship brands in China.

The Like Chick’n Wings come available in a 1lb Family Pack size with an SRP of $14.99.

