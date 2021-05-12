Linda McCartney’s Launches Its First Plant-Based Milks

Linda McCartney’s has recently launched its first own line of vegan milk alternatives in the UK. The portfolio consists of Barista Style oat and coconut variants, as well as organic soy and organic rice. The range will be launched from 12 May, has no added sugar and no more than six ingredients.

Both Barista Style products will initially appear in Tesco shops for a three-week run before returning permanently on 5 July, while four products will be available in Sainsbury’s from 28 June.

“The launch marks the start of a new phase,” said managing director Nadine Maggi. “We recognise the need for versatility and variety, and we’re confident that our new range of plant-based drinks will offer something for everyone’s consumption needs.”

The brand has also launched an initiative to inspire young people to grow their own fruit and vegetables, which coincides with National Vegetarian Week this month.

Grow Your Own With Linda’s will seek to break down the barriers of knowledge and space to get more people growing their own food. Linda McCartney’s will fund the creation of six community gardens in cities such as Bristol and Glasgow across the UK, and will also feature content from gardening, mental health and cooking influencers on its website.

Share article: share

share

share

email