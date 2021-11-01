Lindt Announces New Vegan Products in Response to Plant-Based Rise in UK

To celebrate World Vegan Day today 1st November, Swiss chocolate company Lindt has announced the upcoming launch of two new vegan chocolate products. Lindt Classic Recipe Vegan Smooth and Lindt Classic Recipe Vegan Hazelnut will hit UK shelves for Veganuary 2022.

The premium chocolate maker has developed the new bars in response to the number of British people now opting for plant-based milk, which studies show to have exploded dramatically to a third of the population. Lindt’s latest products are made of oat milk – now the most popular dairy alternative globally.

Lindt – a global brand with a revenue of over 4.5 billion – has been expanding its vegan range slowly but steadily, this year releasing a plant-based range in Germany, as well as a vegan version of its Hello Santa in time for Christmas.

Lindt claims to make the bars according to traditional Swiss recipes with premium plant-based ingredients, and they will be available from Sainsbury’s and other popular grocery retailers, as well as online.

