    • Lindt Vegan Chocolate Range Expands with New Additions 

    December 10, 2021
    Categories
    Products & Launches
    Lindt HELLO Bunny Vegan 2022 Easter Chocolate
    © Lindt
    The Lindt vegan chocolate range is growing with two new products in its plant-based portfolio. The Swiss chocolate company is launching its first HELLO Bunny Vegan for Easter 2022 as well as the new HELLO Vegan Creamy Hazelnut Eggs.

    Lindt HELLO Bunny Vegan 2022 Easter Chocolate
    © Lindt

    Made with oat milk and almonds, Lindt’s new vegan chocolate offerings join this Christmas’ release of a HELLO Santa for the first time in a vegan version. It also recently announced two new plant-based bars will hit UK shelves for Veganuary 2022; Lindt Classic Recipe Vegan Smooth and Lindt Classic Recipe Vegan Hazelnut. 

     

