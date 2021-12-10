Lindt Vegan Chocolate Range Expands with New Additions 

The Lindt vegan chocolate range is growing with two new products in its plant-based portfolio. The Swiss chocolate company is launching its first HELLO Bunny Vegan for Easter 2022 as well as the new HELLO Vegan Creamy Hazelnut Eggs.

Made with oat milk and almonds, Lindt’s new vegan chocolate offerings join this Christmas’ release of a HELLO Santa for the first time in a vegan version. It also recently announced two new plant-based bars will hit UK shelves for Veganuary 2022; Lindt Classic Recipe Vegan Smooth and Lindt Classic Recipe Vegan Hazelnut.