LIVEKINDLY Collective Pushes Plant-Based Shift with Launch of Virtual Vegan Cooking Platform

On a mission to make plant-based living the new norm, LIVEKINDLY Collective is opening the world’s largest virtual plant-based kitchen. Featuring 11 internationally recognized chefs and over 50 unique recipes, the virtual kitchen will help everyday cooks shift their diets to plant-based.

As plant-based diets gain popularity globally as one of the most accessible choices to create positive climate action, LIVEKINDLY Collective – which holds the claim of being the world’s fastest-growing plant-based company – has launched Collective Kitchen.

With fresh engaging content, the platform offers inspiration and allows people all over the globe to follow 11 experienced chefs creating plant-based dishes. As the leading digital lifestyle brand focused on sustainability and conscious living, LIVEKINDLY provides the creative force behind the new virtual cooking website.

The launch comes as LIVEKINDLY continues to expand its footprint, with the group recently announcing a launch into the Chinese market with two new flagship brands. LIVEKINDLY Collective also recently completed the acquisition of Amsterdam-based algae burger icon The Dutch Weed Burger, as well as teaming up with Dutch cartoonist Toon van Driel to raise awareness of animal welfare in a series of short animated films.

“The LIVEKINDLY team is thrilled to be the creative force behind this wholly unique campaign that leverages our two greatest passions: sustainability and plant-based culture,” comments Jodi Monelle, founder and CEO of LIVEKINDLY.

“We are genuinely excited to be leaders in this space. The world is becoming conscious of how diet change can make a difference, and we want to do everything we can to empower people to explore more plant-based eating. Collective Kitchen is a palpable manifestation of the culinary relationships, creativity, and rich insights into consumer passions that we’ve cultivated for three years now,” she added.

