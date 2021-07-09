London Vegan Burger Bar Mooshies to Bring its Plant-Based Menu to Hard Rock Cafe

Popular London plant-based burger restaurant Mooshies has teamed up with Hard Rock Cafe to create a new vegan menu. As of July 19, the Mooshies menu collab will be available in Hard Rock Cafe Oxford Street inside London’s Hard Rock Hotel.

The Brick Lane eatery Mooshies was founded In 2016 by couple John Marulanda and Nelly Habibzadeh, and since then has become one of the most highly rated vegan burger bars in London. Unfortunately, the new plant-based menu Hard Rock Cafe will be available for a limited time only.

“Our guests have been asking us for more plant-based options, and we are very excited about this collaboration with Mooshies – one of the top vegan restaurants in London.

“Veganism is a growing trend in the UK market, so it’s only natural for us to start this partnership with a limited-time vegan menu running alongside our a la carte menu,” Hard Rock Hotel Manager Danny Harvey told Plant Based News.

