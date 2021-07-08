London’s Fabalous Launches First Vegan Chocolate Spread Made From ChickPeas

Italian healthy food brand Fabalous has launched a line of 2-star Great Taste Award-winning organic hazelnut and cocoa spreads, created with a combination of organic hazelnuts, cocoa and chickpeas. According to the London-based brand, it is the first plant-based hazelnut and cocoa spread to use chickpeas as the main ingredient.

The original Hazlenut Cocoa product launch will be followed with Savoury Orange Hazelnut and Crunchy Hazelnut flavours, with each jar containing on average 128 dried chickpeas and eight shelled hazelnuts. The spread is described as having an intense chocolatey flavour and a smooth and silky texture, and offers the unique draw of protein- and fibre-rich chickpeas and reduced sugar content.

Each jar contains just eight organic ingredients, swapping palm oil for sunflower oil and cocoa butter. Ethically sourced cocoa and hazelnut paste are used for the rich chocolaty product, sweetened with cane sugar and rounded off with a pinch of salt. Fabalous uses sustainable plastic-free packaging with glass jars, metal lids and paper labels.

Fabalous products are available now on Amazon and Planet Organic (Original and Crunchy) and will be rolled out to delis, cafes and retailers across the UK in the future.

Share article: share

share

share

email