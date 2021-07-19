Long John Silver’s Launches Good Catch Plant-Based Seafood in Georgia & California

Starting today July 19; Gathered Foods, makers of Good Catch plant-based seafood, has announced a partnership with Long John Silver’s, the largest quick-service seafood chain in the USA.

The new options include a Plant-Based Platter, which includes two Fish-Free Fillets, two Crab-Free Cakes, and two sides; two plant-based meal options featuring Fish-Free Fillets or Crab-Free Cakes, each served with two sides; plus Fish-Free Fillets and Crab-Free Cakes as à la carte add-ons to any meal. Consumers in Georgia can visit the Newnan (52 Bullsboro Dr.) location, near Atlanta or the Albany (1805 N. Slappey Drive) location. In California, the offerings will be available in Bakersfield (3801 Ming Ave.), Sacramento (7228 Stockton Blvd), and Clovis (406 W Shaw Ave.).