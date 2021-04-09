Marks & Spencer Introduces New Range of Vegan and Sustainable Wines

UK retailer Marks & Spencer has launched a new wine collection featuring 12 vegan wines as part of the company’s push to make its wine range 100% vegan by 2022. Named “Found”, the wines were also chosen for their sustainability credentials, with wineries utilising carbon offsetting schemes, organic and biodynamic farming and water management programs.

Not all wines are vegan or even vegetarian-friendly due to how the wine is clarified during a process called ‘fining’. Traditionally, the most commonly used fining agents were casein – a milk protein, albumin – egg whites, gelatin -animal protein, or isinglass – fish bladder protein. Many wineries are now making these fining agents a thing of the past as demand for and awareness of vegan wine grows.

The Found range features 12 ‘hidden gems’ of the wine world, uncovered by Marks & Spencer buyers Sue Daniels and Belinda Kleinig. Aiming to take wine lovers out of their comfort zones, the range includes the UK’s first varietal Nerello Cappuccio.

The new Found range is now available at Marks & Spencer in-store and on its website, including:

Vinho Verde Rosé 2020, £7

Nerello Cappuccio 2019, £7

Mazuelo 2019, £8.50

País 2019, £9

Xinomavro & Mandilaria 2019, £9.50

Cabernet Franc 2019, £10

Blanquette de Limoux NV, £10

Gros Manseng 2020, £9

Moschofilero & Roditis 2020, £8.50

Grenache Blanc 2020, £8

Ribolla Gialla 2020 , £7

“When sourcing these exclusive-to-M&S wines, we’ve kept an eye not only on quality but also on the sustainability and environmental impact of our producers. Plus, all the wine is this range is 100% vegan,” Marks and Spencer explains.

