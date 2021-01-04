Mars Releases Vegan Bounty and Topic Chocolate Bars

Mars announces today the launch of Bounty Vegan and Topic Vegan, following the news in November that it became the first major confectionary producer in the world to launch a vegan chocolate, with the launch of dairy free Galaxy. In July, Mars also launched vegan drinks in the form of oat-based Mars, Bounty and Galaxy flavoured milkshakes.

The veganised popular chocolate bars will be available in UK supermarkets Morrisons and Asda from the end of this month at a cost of £3.

Mars Chocolate Drinks & Treats GM Michelle Frost commented to The Grocer: “We believe that Topic Vegan and Bounty Vegan will add something excitingly different to the free-from category.”

