McDonald’s Launches McPlant Across Austria, Forgets to Make it Vegan

    August 19, 2021
    © Beyond Meat
    McDonald’s Austria is now serving its McPlant burger with a vegan patty throughout the country. Aimed at flexitarians rather than vegans, the McPlant in Austria is served with dairy cheese and egg-based mayonnaise and cooked on the same grill as meat. 

    Having already been tested sporadically in Canada, Sweden, and Denmark – with much positive feedback – the McPlant will be available at all McDonald’s locations in Austria while stocks last. The burger features a Beyond Meat patty that McDonald’s stresses is unique to its menus and differs from the famous Beyond Burger available in other outlets. 

    McDonald's McPlant
    ©McDonald’s

    As its biggest global rival Burger King leads the way in plant-based fast-food innovation, McDonald’s is at risk of falling behind the competition. The global chain is currently developing its McPlant platform with a three-year partnership with Beyond Meat, though McDonald’s has yet to add a plant-based meat option to its menus in the US. 

    If consumers do not mind the possibility of cross-contamination the burger can be “veganized” with the omission of cheese and mayonnaise. However, most vegans would argue that McDonald’s is “deveganizing” a perfectly vegan burger with those additions in the first place, following the line of other fast-food giants like Pizza Hut who continue to exclude vegan consumers from their plant-based products. 

