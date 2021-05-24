Meat Company Richmond Launches Vegan Bacon Following Success of Meatless Sausages

British meat brand Richmond, owned by food giant Kerry, is to launch meat-free bacon rashers. It describes them as “the tastiest, crispiest, meat-free bacon you’ll try”.

Made with soy protein, the rashers are lower in calories, salt, and saturated fat than conventional bacon. They will be available at Tesco, Sainsbury’s, and Waitrose from May 28th, retailing at £2.50 for a pack of 8 rashers.

Richmond first broke into the vegan market with its launch of meat-free sausages in 2020. They were an instant success, winning the company an award for Meat-Free Product of the Year. It introduced meatless burgers a few months later. This March, the company further expanded its range by launching vegan meatballs and mince.

“We’ve worked incredibly hard and used all our expertise to develop a meat-free bacon that delivers on texture, flavour and crispiness, all of which are key sensory profiles that make bacon such a firm family favourite,” Victoria Southern, category and marketing director at Kerry Foods, told Totally Vegan Buzz. “We’re confident this launch will encourage even more shoppers to try plant-based versions of their favourite meals. No one can resist a classic bacon sandwich and now it’s possible to have a meat-free option that genuinely looks and tastes great!”

