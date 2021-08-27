Meat Zero to Supply Plant-Based Fried Chicken to KFC Thailand

Yum Brands-owned KFC Thailand announces it is working with Meat Zero to create new plant-based fried chicken menus to be initially served at two KFC Green Stores in Thailand.

Thai pork and poultry giant Charoen Pokphand Foods PLC (CPF), Thailand’s largest agro-industrial food business, unveiled MEAT ZERO this May with goals of becoming the top alt meat brand in Asia by 2022 and in the world’s top 3 by 2026.

The plant-based Chicken Pop menus are at KFC Green stores, at Saengsom Building and Wanachai Depot Chachoengsao, which are now serving 6 sets: 1) 7 pieces of Plant-Based Chicken Pop for 49 baht 2) plant-based Zabb Rice Bowl for 75 baht 3) Chick N’ Share plant-based Pop for 119 baht 4) Combo plant-based Pop for 79 baht 5) Combo plant-based Zabb Rice Bowl for 119 baht and 6) The box plant-based at 179 baht.

Ms. Waewkanee Assoratgoon, general manager of KFC for Yum Restaurants International (Thailand) Co., said that the demand for plant-based diets has been on the rise in several countries including Thailand, posing challenges to food companies including KFC in presenting alternative plant-based menus for Thai consumers.

“Opting for Meat Zero as the material for our plant-based Chicken Pop and spicy rice bowl with plant-based Chicken Pop menus, we can create very delicious products. Consumers will barely notice that the chicken they are eating is made from plants. Whenever they want to skip real meat, they can come to us and they will still enjoy the familiar delicacy. Part of KFC’s green concept, the special menus will be initially served at both of our KFC Green Stores,” Ms. Waewkanee said.

