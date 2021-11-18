Meatless Farm and Planterra Foods Launch Whole Cut Chicken Products

Meatless Farm announces a plant-based chicken breast for the UK market this Veganuary, and JBS owned Planterra Foods, announces a plant-based chicken cutlet for around the same time for the US. Here we take a look at the two products, both aimed at the flexitarian consumer.

UK: Meatless Farm Plant-Based Chicken Breast

Meatless Farm’s first foray into white ‘meat’ is the new Plant-Based Chicken Breast, which will be available in Tesco and Asda on the UK market for Veganuary 2022. It was awarded Gold Winner of Casual Dining Innovation Challenge 2021 and is made with a blend of plant proteins such as wheat and pea. It can be cooked from chilled in the oven, pan or grill.

The MF vegan chicken breast is 100% soy-free, consisting of: Water, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Protein, Thickener (E461), Dietary Fibre, Pea Protein, Salt, Yeast Extract, Preservative (E326), Potato Starch, Vitamins and Minerals (E508, Magnesium Hydrogen Phosphate, Niacinamdie (Vitamin B3), Cyanocobalamin (Vitamin B12), Ferric Pyrophosphate, D-Calcium Pantothenate (Vitamin B5), Pyridoxine Hyrochloride (Vitamin B6), Thamine Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Folic Acid (Vitamin B9), Riboflavine (Vitamin B2)), Sugar, Stabiliser (E425), Natural Flavouring, Spices (Garlic Powder, Black Pepper), Pea, Dried Onion, Smoked Salt, Sage.

Morten Toft Bech, Founder of Meatless Farm, said: “We are committed to making great-tasting plant-based food more accessible and better for the planet, and what better way to do this than launch a chicken breast to mimic one of the nation’s favourite meats. Our first move into the white meat market is one of our most exciting yet and looks set to provide a viable meat alternative to more people than ever before. We can’t wait to hear customer feedback and see people cooking recipes and enjoying a Sunday roast without compromise!”

USA: Planterra Foods True Bite™ Chicken Cutlet



The True Bite™ Plant-Based Chicken Cutlet comes from OZO, an offshoot of the JBS plant-based arm Planterra. The brand claims that its USP is that its flavor and texture is “comparable to that of real, whole muscle chicken.”

The cutlet and shreds will be available in US grocery stores early next year and will be stocked in the fresh meat aisle, available in Garlic & Herb Cutlet, Sea Salt & Pepper Cutlet, BBQ Shreds and Rotisserie-style Shreds.

“As time goes on, the demand for protein will only continue to increase and the world won’t be able to satisfy that demand with meat-based products alone,” said Darcey Macken, Planterra Foods CEO. “With chicken being the most popular protein in the United States, it was clear we needed to create a plant-based option where people don’t have to sacrifice this mealtime favorite and have a healthier and more sustainable option. Planterra is always aiming to provide delicious, sustainable solutions that are good for people and the planet, and our True Bite™ Chicken Cutlets and Shreds will do just that.”

