Mexican Brand Delike Launches New Vegan Lines

Successfully launched in Mexico in late 2019 with a line of vegan burgers, Delike will launch its new line of Veggie Bites, which would be available in three flavors, Bombay, Bankok, and Falafel. The three new products will be available in 100 stores in Mexico, including Walmart, Superama and Supermercado Naturista, among others.

According to Pablo Rey, director of Delike, “The development of the product, elaborated by the entire team of Foodbrainers, the company that owns the Delike brand, in its certified plant for food production in Mexico City, was an interesting challenge to reach customers with a healthy product, with a seal-free label and with attractive flavors, incorporating Falafel as an alternative very required by the market.”

Delike is a brand of Foodbrainers, a company that specializes in creating food for the flexitarian market, which continues to grow in Mexico.

To know more about Delike you can follow its social networks at @delikefoods.

