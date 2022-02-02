Minor Figures Launches Barista Light Oat as Part of Carbon Neutral Portfolio

East London oat-based coffee specialist Minor Figures has added Barista Light Oat to its carbon neutral range of plant-based barista drinks as the company continues to see success in the UK, US and Asia.

“Unlike the other alternative milks, we aren’t trying to replicate dairy, but design products that allow the true flavour profile of the coffee to shine through”

The plant-based oat milk market is experiencing steady growth and, according to forecasts, is expected to continue to grow strongly this year, with new oat milk varieties predicted as the main growth drivers. The alternative coffee company’s new product Barista Oat Light joins Standard Barista Oat and Organic Barista Oat to bring its Oat Milk range to three offerings.

Early Bird in Canned Plant-Based Coffee Drinks

Founded in 2015 by three friends, Minor Figures focuses on innovative plant-based oat milk products, with bold, unique branding. The company previously launched a range of barista-quality canned coffee and tea drinks in the US as one of the first companies to do so back in 2021.

Minor Figures announced in April of 2021 that it has been growing 30x faster than the shelf-stable plant-based milk category in the US, and shortly afterwards launched its Organic Oat M*lk at all Whole Foods throughout the US mid-Atlantic region.

Speaking about the new addition to the innovative oat milk and coffee alternatives range, Stu Forsyth, Minor Figures Co-Founder, explains, “We make great, innovative plant-based products for coffee lovers, baristas and a better planet. Dairy isn’t a requirement for a good coffee anymore. We aren’t a milk company – so unlike the other alternative milks, we aren’t trying to replicate dairy, but design products that allow the true flavour profile of the coffee to shine through. Our Barista Light Oat is just like our standard Barista Oat, but with less fat and sugar.”