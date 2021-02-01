Minor Figures Launches Canned Coffee & Tea Drinks in the US

London-based plant milk brand Minor Figures has launched a range of barista-quality canned coffee and tea drinks. It’s the company’s first new product launch in the US.

The four drinks in the range are:

Latte — made with seasonal-origin coffee.

Matcha latte — containing stoneground matcha tea leaves.

Chai latte — black tea with spices.

Mocha — Brazilian specialty coffee with cocoa.

All four drinks are made with Minor Figures oat milk. According to the company, its milk is ideal for tea and coffee because it doesn’t split. The brand has been growing 30 times faster than the shelf-stable plant-based milk category in the US.

Last year, Minor Figures expanded across Asia and began offsetting all its emissions to become carbon neutral. Its oat milks also became available at several independent retailers across the US, and they will soon be launching at Whole Foods.

The new canned drinks are sold in packs of 12 and are currently only available online.

Plant-based canned drinks are a relatively new area, though Rise launched a canned oat milk latte in the US in 2018. The line included three flavours — Classic Latte, Oat Milk Latte, and Mocha Latte.

The popularity of oat milk continues to grow, with a recent report predicting significant growth for the market. Its creaminess and neutral flavour are thought to be driving the increasing sales.

