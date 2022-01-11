Morrisons Launches Plant Revolution Brand With 50 New Products for Veganuary

UK supermarket Morrisons launches Plant Revolution, a huge new line of plant-based products.

Supermarket chain Morrisons has unveiled an extensive plant-based range for Veganuary. The line already has 50 products, including ready meals, sandwiches, meat alternatives, and desserts.

Among these products are No Duck Pancakes, Butternut Penang Curry, No Chicken Shwarma Flatbread, Pumpkin Falafel, and Beefless Wellington.

The Plant Revolution range was developed by chefs in response to consumer requests for easier ways to include plant-based foods in their diets. The new products are now available at Morrisons stores nationwide.

Plant-based at Morrisons

While some UK supermarkets such as Tesco have long offered an extensive vegan range, Morrisons has been slower to cater to plant-based eaters — though the chain’s previous vegan range, V Taste, did offer some options.

During the pandemic, Morrisons began delivering a weekly vegan essentials box to customers who were unable to go into store, featuring items such as grains, fresh produce, and meat and dairy alternatives. Last year, the chain also opened a temporary plant-based street food concept called Street Vegan in Camden, London. The food-to-go and delivery outlet offered vegan fast food and treats.

“We want our customers to enjoy eating well, no matter what diet they choose to follow,” said Emily Bell, Plant Revolution brand manager at Morrisons. “For part-time plant-eaters, fully-fledged flexitarians and the purely plant-based, our new Plant Revolution range delivers the bold and exciting flavours we know they’re looking for, and we’re excited to hear what people think of it.”