Moving Mountains Launches Plant-Based Fish Fingers

Moving Mountains, the plant meat producer which launched its burger in 2018 as a British version of the Beyond Burger, announces its first plant-based fish SKU into Waitrose from 27th December in the form of vegan fish fingers, at a point when sales of alt meat in the UK have passed £577.4 million in the last year alone.

Joining the brand’s existing portfolio of sausages, burgers, mince, meatballs and hot dogs; the fish fingers have been created in response to the sustainability crisis in the oceans caused by over-fishing. Almost 80% of the world’s fisheries are in crisis and the number of overfished stocks has tripled in half a century.

The Moving Mountains plant-based fish fingers are made from soy protein, are zero cholesterol, 100% free of hormones, offer 10g of plant-based protein per 100g and carry 70 calories per finger. Available at an RRP £3.60 for a pack of ten from 27th December in Waitrose stores nationwide, the product will be on promotion in Waitrose in January with an RRP of £2.88.

Simeon Van der Molen, Founder of Moving Mountains says: “With nearly 80% of the world’s fisheries in crisis, there’s not enough fish in the sea anymore. To save the oceans, consumers need to reduce consumption of traditional fish. We have provided a solution by creating our first-ever plant-based fish to tackle this sustainability crisis and are really pleased to have partnered with Waitrose to launch this product.

“Moving Mountains is committed to innovation and has already changed diets with our plant-based meat, now we aim to extend the flexitarian revolution from 2021 with a genuine alternative to fish.”

