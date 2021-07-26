Moving Mountains Launches Vegan Fish Fillet So Brits Can Enjoy Ocean-Friendly Fish & Chips

UK food tech company Moving Mountains has launched a plant-based fish fillet, allowing Brits to enjoy the country’s favourite dish without the negative environmental impact of commercial fishing.

The fish fillet has a flaky texture and is coated in panko breadcrumbs. It contains 10g of protein and 4.5g of fibre per 100g.

“Our team have spent years perfecting the Fish Fillet so it looks and tastes just like the real thing, with all the health benefits too,” said Simeon Van der Molen, Founder of Moving Mountains.

The fillet has now launched at online supermarket Ocado, with a RRP of £3.99 for a pack of two. It’s the second time Moving Mountains has launched a plant-based fish product over the past year — the company began offering vegan fish fingers in December.

In January of this year, Moving Mountains launched plant-based tender strips that it claimed were “the world’s meatiest plant-based product”. The company is seeing sales rise rapidly, with its “bleeding” burger outselling all beef burgers last year at the UK’s biggest food distributor Brakes.

“The Moving Mountains Fish Fillet is going to revolutionise the nation’s favourite meal: fish and chips,” said Van der Molen. “380 million portions of fish and chips are eaten every year, but this is impacting the oceans, where there is already a sustainability crisis. Our ground-breaking new product will allow Brits to enjoy this national treasure whilst protecting sea life across the globe.”

