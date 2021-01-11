Moving Mountains Launches “World’s Meatiest Plant-Based Product”

British alt-meat company Moving Mountains has launched what it claims is “the meatiest plant-based product in the world”. The strips are made with pea, soy, and wheat proteins, fortified with vitamin B12, and the fast-growing company says that the product sizzles and browns just like real beef.

Just last month, Moving Mountains launched plant-based fish fingers, and it also debuted a “pork” burger early last year. Its most well-known product, the “bleeding” burger, is now outselling conventional beef burgers through the wholesaler Brakes. The company’s other products include sausages, mince, and meatballs.

In an interview with vegconomist last year, founder Simeon Van der Molen said he expects to see even the most committed meat-eaters switching to plant-based alternatives in the near future.

“We have perfected the recipe with a team of scientists, chefs, and technological innovations, and it is the closest replication to beef available on the market,” said Simeon Van der Molen. “The product provides a real solution to the environmental impact of the animal agriculture industry, without compromising on taste for vegans, vegetarians, and meat-eaters.”

The new beef-style strips will be available at Sainsbury’s stores nationwide, retailing at about £4.50 for a 250g bag.

