M&S Expands Vegan Range to 175 Plant Kitchen Products

M&S has added a variety of new products to its Plant Kitchen range for Veganuary 2022, as well as launching its own two-month-long Sparking Change National Challenge. The initiative includes free expert tips and resources on exploring plant-based protein and reducing food waste.

The famous high street retailer now has 175 products in its plant-based range, with new products in the expanded vegan line including Plant Kitchen Lasagne, Tikka Masala, Vegan Fish Fingers, No Lamb Shawarma, VLT Sandwich, Wood-fired Hot & Spicy Pizza, Chocolate Cake Jar, and many more.

In January, M&S will be providing Sparking Change National Challenge ideas through Sparks – its loyalty reward scheme – around the best ways to incorporate more protein from plants into customers’ diets. With simple swaps and flavor hacks, as well as discounts on the UK retailer’s award-winning meat-free Plant Kitchen range every Monday during the month, joining forces with Meat Free Monday to encourage families to go plant-based for one day a week.

90% eating less meat

The initiative was inspired by customers’ growing sustainability concerns, with M&S initially conducting a trial of the scheme on 100 families nationwide. The findings featured lasting impacts over three months, with 90% eating less meat and wasting less food, and 34% more likely to buy plant-based meat alternatives.

“We want to help our customers explore and enjoy more sustainable ways of living and our Plant Kitchen range means any swaps customers do make aren’t compromising on quality, affordability or taste,” commented Sophia Linn, Nutritionist at M&S.