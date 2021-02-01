Müller to Launch Vegan Range as Dairy Alternatives Continue to Soar

Müller Vegan will hit the shelves in March, to debut with four products based on rice and coconut in pure, cinnamon, chocolate and vanilla flavours. The dairy giant is also launching four oat-based drinks in chocolate, banana, vanilla and caramel. The launch is accompanied by a TV/print/social media and POS campaign, which is expected to reach 550 million contacts.

In the dairy segment, the Theo Müller group of companies manages the businesses of subsidiaries in continental Europe and Great Britain with independent, strong brands: Müller, Weihenstephan, Sachsenmilch and Käserei Loose. Private labels and basic dairy products such as butter, UHT milk, lactose powder and whey protein complete the portfolio. In addition to the milk-processing subsidiaries, the group of companies also includes the packaging company Optipack, the company’s own logistics company Culina, Fahrzeugtechnik Aretsried and Müller Naturfarm, one of the largest fruit-processing companies in Germany.

Activities in the convenience food sector are also part of the corporate group. The product range thus also includes well-known brands in the segment of chilled delicatessen salads, sauces and fish specialities such as Homann, Nadler, Lisner, Hamker, Pfennigs and Hopf as well as various private label products. The companies in the group represent around 24,300 employees and an annual turnover of 5.7 billion euros.

