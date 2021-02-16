Nature’s Fynd Pre-Releases Products Created With Volcanic Fungi, Sells Out in 24 Hours

Chicago’s Nature’s Fynd, which discovered microbes with origins in Yellowstone National Park and uses breakthrough fermentation technology produces to produce its new-to-the-world, nutritional fungi protein called Fy, announced yesterday that its Fy Breakfast Bundle was available for pre-order. Less than 24 hours later, its website states that the Breakfast Bundles are already sold out.

In December, the company announced the raise of an additional $45 million, increasing the total amount of investment to $150 million. Back in 2018, the company has raised $33 million in Series A financing from two of the world’s largest food and agribusiness companies, followed by $80 million in its Series B round led by Bill Gates and Al Gore.

The two vegan and non-GMO products – a cream cheese and a breakfast patty – offered consumers an exclusive first-taste of the breakfast product line set for a wider release later this year.”We’re delighted so many people were excited as we were about this exclusive release. At the moment, we’re sold out of our delicious Fy™ Breakfast Bundles but we do have some exciting, new products in the works. To find out when you can buy our foods next, join our community of optimists”

“We choose optimism so that we can find a way to do more with less. Using our novel liquid-air surface fermentation technology, we’re creating a range of sustainable foods that nourish our bodies and nurture our planet for generations to come. We’re really excited to be at the beginning of this journey with the launch of our first-ever limited release of Fy Breakfast Bundles,” said Nature’s Fynd CEO Thomas Jonas. “We’ve deeply studied our consumers and we know that Fy’s unique versatility, which delivers great tasting meat and dairy alternatives for every occasion, is highly appealing.”

Share article: share

share

share

email